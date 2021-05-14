This could be the upcoming BMW X3 facelift

Nikhil Puthran Friday 14 May 2021, 21:08 PM

Ahead of its official unveiling, BMW X3 facelift images have been leaked. The updated model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights. The company chooses to be tight-lipped about the technical specifications of the X3 facelift and it will be known post its official unveiling.

As seen in the images, the updated model is expected to get a tweaked LED headlamp design with wedge-shaped LED lighting, and redesigned nose and kidney grille. The top-spec, probably the M40i might be offered in the new British Racing Green paint job. At the rear, the vehicle will get three-dimensional LED taillights with a dark tint for a sporty character.

As for the interior, the BMW X3 facelift is likely to get the latest touchscreen infotainment, premium leather upholstery, driver aids, new steering wheel design, and more. In terms of safety equipment, the X3 facelift will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera, ISOFIX, and more.

Image Source: Insta