third generation Mercedes-Benz GLS India launch on 17 June

Desirazu Venkat Friday 29 May 2020, 15:49 PM

Mercedes-Benz will launch the third generation GLS SUV for the Indian market on 17 June. Revealed in late 2018, this third-generation car gets an evolutionary look similar to cars like the GLE and the GLC.

Highlights of the exterior design include the double slat grille, LED headlamps, flared wheel arches and the dual exhaust tips as well as the full LED tail lamps. The cabin is standard ultra-luxurious Mercedes fare with features likes the dual digital displays, five-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, leather upholstery and of course three-full rows of seating thanks to the SUVs five-metre plus length. It is expected to be offered with high levels of customization and a large accessories list as a part of the deal.

This new third generation GLS, when launched, will rival the likes of the BMW X7 , Volvo XC90 , Range Rover Sport and the Porsche Cayenne . Also falling in the same price category are vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Toyota Vellfire .

The Indian market will get the GLS with BS6 compliant six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options similar to the S-Class sedan. The former is expected to be the GLS450 with362bhp/500Nm while the latter will be the GLS350D with 282bhp/600Nm. Both engines will be offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.