Third-generation Citroen C3 crosses one million production milestone

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 09 May 2021, 23:14 PM

Citroen has added a new feather on its cap with the C3 crossing the one million vehicle production milestone at the company facility in Trnava, Slovakia. Introduced in November 2016, the C3 quickly ranked among the top seven best-selling vehicles in Europe in 2020, including markets such as France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Portugal. The third-generation Citroen C3 was updated in 2020 to showcase the brand's latest front-end identity. It also boasts multiple customisation options to provide a colourful personality, benchmark comfort for its segment with Advanced Comfort seats and a suite of technologies. The third generation C3 continues to be a popular choice in the UK with close to 60,000 customer orders since launch.

The UK range has four trim levels - Sense, Shine, C-Series, and Shine Plus. The feature-loaded ‘C-Series’ is the latest addition to the model. It offers 16-inch ‘Matrix’ bi-tone wheels, Airbump panels on the doors, the Anodised Deep Red Colour Pack (with colour detailing on the fog light surrounds and Airbump panels), gloss black door mirrors and a bi-tone Onyx Black roof. The ‘C-Series’ models also feature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a 3D rear light-signature and front fog lights and – for added style – dark tinted rear and tailgate windows. For enhanced comfort and convenience, the ‘C-Series’ models enjoy automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning, coffee break alert, lane departure warning, cruise control, speed sign recognition and recommendation, as well as rear parking sensors – all as standard.

In addition to the anodised Deep Red colour pack, the new C3 ‘C-Series’ models can be identified by special badges on the front doors, a bespoke interior ambience and branded carpet mats.