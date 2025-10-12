Tesla Model Y Top Trim Gets Range Boost in Latest Update

Tesla has quietly upgraded the top-end variant of its Model Y, giving it a noticeable increase in driving range without changing its core electric drivetrain.

In the refreshed spec, the highest variant now offers extended range figures, making it even more competitive in markets where efficiency is a key buying criterion. While Tesla hasn’t published full details yet, the enhanced battery performance is believed to come from software and thermal management improvements rather than changes to the battery pack.

This update follows Tesla’s global refresh for the Model Y earlier this year, which added sleeker styling, aerodynamic tweaks, and interior upgrades including a rear seat touchscreen and full-width light bars. The range bump continues that trend of incremental but meaningful enhancements for the Y’s lifecycle.

For buyers in India, where the Model Y is already priced between Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for its two trims, this range boost adds further value, especially for long-distance users. Tesla’s decision to upgrade range also underlines how the company leverages its software expertise to extend vehicle life and performance, something especially important in the premium EV segment.

