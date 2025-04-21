    Recently Viewed
            Tesla Model Y Spotted Testing in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 21 April 2025,22:55 PM IST

            In a state of the current Indian auto market wherein SUVs and crossovers are in a relatively high demand, a wrapped test mule of the Tesla Model Y was spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Tesla Model 3-based crossover shares 75 per cent of its underpinnings from the base car. The Model Y has both five and seven-seat configurations. Its raised ride height is seemingly suitable for Indian road conditions. The crossover gets autopilot, semi-autonomous driving, and OTA updates.

            With regards to its performance, the global version of the Tesla Model Y gets both Long Range AWD and performance variants. Standstill to 100kmph sprint times range between 3.5 to 6 seconds, with claimed range numbers from 480 to 500km.

            Tesla is one of the first in the world to pioneer in the EV segment, long before it went mainstream. Being the first to use lithium-ion cells in electric cars, their very first car, the Roadster started rolling off production lines in 2008. Tesla made strides with the 2012 Model S, which returned a claimed range of 482.80km on a single charge. The carmaker has recently expressed interest in entering the Indian market. If at all the brand starts operations in India, we can expect a few models to hit the roads next year onwards.

            Photo courtesy: ashishpol86 on X

