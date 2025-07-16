Tesla Model Y Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59.89 Lakh

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, priced from Rs. 59.89 lakh, ex-showroom for the standard rear-wheel-drive variant. A Long Range version is also confirmed to arrive later this year which is priced at Rs. 67.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

The base Model Y packs a single rear-mounted electric motor, delivering a WLTP-certified range of 500km and a 0–100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. The Long Range variant is expected to boost the range to 622km and improve acceleration to approximately 5.6 seconds.

Tesla opened its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, with additional outlets planned in Delhi and Gurugram. Bookings are open, and the initial deliveries for the base Model Y are set to begin in Q3 2025.

This launch places the Model Y in direct competition with premium EVs like the BYD Sealion 7, Mercedes‑Benz EQA, BMW iX1, and Kia EV6, among others.

Tesla | tesla Model y | Model Y