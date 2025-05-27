Tata’s ADAS Lessons in India Relevant Globally: Mohan Savarkar

“Tata’s ADAS lessons in India are applicable in global scenarios”, said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer and VP, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. In a conversation with our subsidiary, CarWale, he stated that India has had some unique learnings with respect to ADAS, and a few tweaks could very well be relevant in international markets. India has been quick to adopt ADAS as compared to Western countries, which took twice as much time.

Savarkar further went on to state that Tata developed global-ready indigenous ADAS solutions. He stated that India has had a distinct ADAS learning, thanks to varied traffic situations like three occupants on a two-wheeler and pedestrians walking with it. He also hinted that ADAS would make way in one form or the other in all Tata cars in the near future. Currently, Tata offers Level 2 ADAS with the Sierra, Sierra.ev, and the upcoming Harrier.ev, which will launch on 3 June.

