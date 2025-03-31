Tata.ev Extends Outreach, Partners with Allied Motors in Mauritius

Tata.ev, the largest Indian EV four-wheeler manufacturer and an arm of Tata Motors, recently extended its outreach. Partnering with Allied Motors in Mauritius, the carmaker recently launched the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and the Nexon.ev in the country. Built on an advanced high-voltage architecture, these EVs come equipped with a slew of features and robust safety.

Features

Sourcing power from a 24kWh unit, the Tata Tiago.ev gets multi-mode regen across City and Sport drive modes. Internally, the hatch gets automatic climate control, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 10.25-inch touchscreen, and cruise control. Claimed real-world C75 numbers stand at 190-210km, replenishing the battery pack from 10 to 80 per cent in about 58 minutes.

The Punch.ev is a compact SUV, powered by a 35kWh battery pack and a 90kWh motor that churns out 190Nm torque. Claimed range numbers stand at 270 to 290km. Internally, the C-SUV gets a 10.2-inch infotainment screen by Harman, leatherette upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Nexon.ev is the maxed-out version of this lot, packing in a 45kWh battery, 106kW motor, 215Nm torque, zero to 100kmph acceleration of 8.9 seconds, and a claimed real-world range of 350 to 375km. Internally, it gets a 10.2-inch infotainment system, 10.2-inch instrument cluster, eight-speaker sound system with JBL audio, voice-assisted electric sunroof, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system. It also offers DC fast charging, juicing up from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

The Tata-Allied Motors JV aims to provide an enhanced end-user ownership experience, with the former providing requisite training for smooth after-sales services.

