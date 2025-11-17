    Recently Viewed
            Tata unveils production-ready Sierra; launch on 25 November

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 17 November 2025,11:00 AM IST

            Tata Motors has finally showcased the production-ready Sierra at a dedicated event in Mumbai, marking the much-anticipated comeback of one of India’s most iconic nameplates. The SUV will be officially launched on 25 November.

            On the outside, the Sierra adopts a clean yet muscular stance with full-width LED DRLs, a textured panel above the grille with prominent ‘Sierra’ lettering, and split LED lighting positioned both on the bumper and alongside the DRLs. Other highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a hidden rear wiper, and connected tail lamps that stretch across the tailgate.

            Tata Sierra Dashboard

            The interior sees a complete redesign with a layered dashboard featuring a triple-screen setup, soft-touch materials, a four-spoke steering wheel, and dual-tone leatherette upholstery. The feature list is extensive too, including dual-zone climate control, a floating centre console, terrain and drive mode controls positioned on the right-hand side of the dashboard, Type-C charging ports, a panoramic sunroof, rear window blinds, and a foldable rear armrest with cup holders.

            Tata Sierra Second Row Seats

            While Tata has not disclosed powertrain details or dimensions yet, the company reiterates that the new Sierra stays true to its distinctive silhouette. Martin Uhlarik, Tata’s Global Design Head, described the Sierra as a symbol of Indian creativity and aspiration, adding that the production model blends legacy with modern design and forward-looking innovation.

            Tata Sierra
            TataSierra ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra

            Tata unveils production-ready Sierra; launch on 25 November

