      Tata Tiago i-CNG is now available in India at Rs 6.10 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 19 January 2022,12:22 PM IST

      The Tata Tiago i-CNG has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four trim levels and the engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 72bhp/95Nm and can be had only with a five-speed manual. The CNG tank has been located in the boot and has a capacity of 60-litres. 

      In terms of design and features, nothing has changed as compared to the standard petrol-powered models and variants for the variant you get the same deal. The only major changes are in the instrument cluster, i-CNG badge at the rear and of course the CNG tank in the boot.         

      The Tiago CNG is joined by the Tigor CNG that has also been launched in India at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The arrival of both cars comes hot on the heels of the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG as well as cars like the Wagon R CNG. 

      Prices for the Tata Tiago i-CNG range (Ex-showroom)

      Tata Tiago i-CNG XE- Rs 6.10 lakh

      Tata Tiago i-CNG XM- Rs 6.40 lakh 

      Tata Tiago i-CNG XT- Rs 6.69 lakh

      Tata Tiago i-CNG XZ+ - Rs 7.53 lakh 

      Tata Tiago i-CNG XZ+ dual tone - Rs 7.65 lakh 

      Tata Tiago
      Tata Tiago ₹ 5.19 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Tiago | Tata Tiago

