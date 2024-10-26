Tata Tiago EV crosses 50,000 sales milestone

Launched in September 2022, the Tata Tiago EV has achieved the 50,000 sales milestone. Currently, Tata’s electric portfolio comprises of the Tiago EV along with Tigor EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Punch EV.

The Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs with claimed driving ranges of 250 and 315kms, respectively. It can be had in XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech variants. The feature highlights include cooled glovebox, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, TPMS, and height-adjustable driver seat.

The alternatives to the Tiago EV include Citroen eC3 and and MG Comet EV.

