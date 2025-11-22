Tata Teases Dual-Screen Interior for Lower Sierra Variants

Tata Motors has teased the interior of its upcoming Tata Sierra, showing that the lower and mid-spec versions will feature a reduced display setup compared to the flagship model. According to the latest teaser, the premium triple-screen layout seen in top-end versions will be replaced with a dual-screen configuration for less expensive trims.

The revealed cabin image presents a light beige-and-black theme with a floating wide infotainment screen paired with a digital driver display. The third display present in the highest specification variant is missing. The centre console reveals a new layout, combining physical buttons with the existing layered dash design and a minimalist steering wheel.

Interestingly, while simplifying the tech package, Tata is still offering desirable cues. The teaser also indicates the presence of a heads-up display in the dual-screen variant, a feature not available in the triple-screen version.

The full production-ready Sierra is scheduled to launch on 25 November. As the launch approaches, Tata is expected to reveal variant-wise details including feature lists, engine options and pricing.

