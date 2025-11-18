    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead of 25 November Launch

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 18 November 2025,02:36 PM IST

            Tata Motors has quietly opened unofficial bookings for the all-new Sierra ahead of its official debut on 25 November. While these are not formal bookings via Tata’s own website, authorised Tata dealerships have started accepting advance reservations.

            The booking amount reported at several outlets is Rs. 25,000, matching the token values seen for other major Tata launches. Customers placing these early reservations will likely get priority access when Tata begins formal bookings and deliveries post launch.

            With the Sierra’s design, triple-screen interior, and several first-time Tata features already revealed, these tentative bookings suggest that anticipation is high. Potential buyers are cautioned that final specifications, variants, and pricing will only be confirmed closer to or on the official launch date.

