Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors has started testing the Sierra on Indian roads, and a test unit has been spied again in camouflage, next to the Hyundai Creta. The carmaker previously showcased its pre-production version at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Even under the wraps, the Tata Sierra is easily recognisable, given its distinct silhouette and a boxy design which bears similarities with the original version. Its proportions look gigantic beside the Hyundai Creta. The current test unit was observed riding on alloy wheels, as opposed to the steel wheels seen earlier.

The current test unit of the Tata Sierra looks like an ICE version. However, it will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrains, the latter being based on the Gen2 EV platform and using the acti.ev architecture, while we expect the former to debut with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that churns out 168bhp and 280Nm. Additionally, the 2.0-litre diesel motor that currently powers the Harrier and the Safari will be carried over into the production version of the Sierra. This motor churns out 168bhp and 350Nm peak torque.

Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV