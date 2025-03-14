    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 14 March 2025,18:00 PM IST

            Tata Motors has started testing the Sierra on Indian roads, and a test unit has been spied again in camouflage, next to the Hyundai Creta. The carmaker previously showcased its pre-production version at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

            Even under the wraps, the Tata Sierra is easily recognisable, given its distinct silhouette and a boxy design which bears similarities with the original version. Its proportions look gigantic beside the Hyundai Creta. The current test unit was observed riding on alloy wheels, as opposed to the steel wheels seen earlier.

            Tata Sierra Side Cladding

            The current test unit of the Tata Sierra looks like an ICE version. However, it will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrains, the latter being based on the Gen2 EV platform and using the acti.ev architecture, while we expect the former to debut with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that churns out 168bhp and 280Nm. Additionally, the 2.0-litre diesel motor that currently powers the Harrier and the Safari will be carried over into the production version of the Sierra. This motor churns out 168bhp and 350Nm peak torque.

            Tata Sierra
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            By Jay Shah03/14/2025 18:25:31

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line prices to be announced on 14 April.

            By Dwij Bhandut03/14/2025 18:00:09

            Tata Sierra will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrains.

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/13/2025 12:22:44

            The Tata Safari is priced from Rs. 25.75 lakh.

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            By Jay Shah03/13/2025 09:21:42

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets styling and features upgrades.

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            By Dwij Bhandut03/12/2025 14:52:45

            Skoda Slavia prices slashed up to Rs. 45,000, select features upgraded

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            By Jay Shah03/12/2025 09:32:42

            Updated BYD Seal and Atto 3 launched with new features.

            Mahindra Revises BE6, XEV 9e Charger Policy

            Mahindra Revises BE6, XEV 9e Charger Policy

            By Dwij Bhandut03/11/2025 10:52:12

            Mahindra BE6, XEV 9e customers can opt out of mandatory charger installation under certain conditions

