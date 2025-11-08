Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology. The new exterior finish adds a fresh visual twist to the model’s rugged design. Inside, the teaser confirms the presence of a three-screen dashboard layout comprising a digital driver display, central touchscreen and a passenger-side display marking a notable step up in interior tech.

Design cues such as Tata’s connected LED DRLs, textured grille and prominent Sierra badging are visible in the teaser, aligning with earlier previews of the model. The Sierra is scheduled for its official debut on 25 November, and the latest teaser reinforces Tata’s ambitions to position it as a tech-rich and visually distinctive SUV in its segment.

