    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 08 November 2025,04:20 PM IST

            Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology. The new exterior finish adds a fresh visual twist to the model’s rugged design. Inside, the teaser confirms the presence of a three-screen dashboard layout comprising a digital driver display, central touchscreen and a passenger-side display marking a notable step up in interior tech.

            Tata Sierra Dashboard

            Design cues such as Tata’s connected LED DRLs, textured grille and prominent Sierra badging are visible in the teaser, aligning with earlier previews of the model. The Sierra is scheduled for its official debut on 25 November, and the latest teaser reinforces Tata’s ambitions to position it as a tech-rich and visually distinctive SUV in its segment.

            Tata Sierra
            TataSierra ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:47:12

            Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology.

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:38:39

            Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model arrives as a completely built-up unit.

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/05/2025 10:34:38

            Mahindra has pulled back the curtain slightly on the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, offering a first look at what will power its three-row, seven-seater cabin ahead of its launch.

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            By Aditya Nadkarni11/05/2025 11:43:30

            The CNG powertrain is available in three variants.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Hits India from Rs 10.55 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue N Line Hits India from Rs 10.55 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/05/2025 09:02:28

            Hyundai Motor India has launched the sporty new-gen Venue N Line, with prices starting at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry N6 variant.

            2025 Hyundai Venue Launched in India from Rs. 7.90 Lakh; Refreshed Design, New Tech, Level 2 ADAS

            2025 Hyundai Venue Launched in India from Rs. 7.90 Lakh; Refreshed Design, New Tech, Level 2 ADAS

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/04/2025 14:58:48

            Hyundai has launched the all-new 2025 Venue in India, introducing a bolder design, upgraded interiors, and advanced driver assistance features.

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/03/2025 17:13:13

            The ADV Edition moniker introduces bold styling and a more rugged character, priced from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual variant, rising to Rs 16.66 lakh for the dual-tone CVT version.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tesla Model S

            Tesla Model S

            ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars