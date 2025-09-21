    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra Spy Shots Show Flagship SUV in Detail

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 21 September 2025,11:08 AM IST

            Tata Motors’ upcoming SUV flagship, the Sierra, continues to draw attention as a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spotted in Mumbai undergoing trials. The full-size SUV which made a showcase appearance at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year is expected to enter production by early next year.

            From the spy images, several classic and bold design cues are clearly visible. The Sierra’s wide front end, squared-off rear section, flat tailgate and signature quarter-panel glass evoke its heritage, while modern touches are evident under the wraps. Flush-mounted illuminated door handles, a shark-fin antenna mounted atop a pronounced rear spoiler and a bold, slatted grille beneath an upright bonnet hint at both style and substance. The bumper also houses an ADAS sensor module, suggesting the flagship will come equipped with advanced driver-assist tech.

            Tata Sierra Left Rear Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the Sierra is expected to offer multiple powertrain options. Sources suggest it will be available not just in electric form but also with conventional ICE choices including a diesel unit (likely), and a 1.5-litre petrol engine as part of the mix. This should help cater both to customers wanting sustainable mobility and those preferring more traditional fuel-based motoring.

            Estimated pricing for the Sierra has floated in the Rs. 20-25 lakh range (ex-showroom), making it one of Tata’s more premium offerings, in line with its status as a flagship SUV.

