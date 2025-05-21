    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra Set for 2026 Launch

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 21 May 2025,16:24 PM IST

            Almost four years after the showcase of the Tata Sierra concept, the SUV is set for a 2026 launch. According to the carmaker, the EV will make ways first, followed by an ICE derivative.

            The Tata Sierra EV concept was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It included a glass roof, pop-out door handles, new face with a DRL running across the bumper, dual-tone alloys, and roof rails. The outer design is a radical departure from the typical Tata philosophy, but the interior won’t carry over the same philosophy. The cabin will get dual screens, touch-sensitive centre console, four-spoke Tata digital steering wheel, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

            The Sierra range will bear similarities with the Harrier across ICE and EV powertrains. This implies 2.0-litre diesel, 1.5-litre TGDi petrol, and similar configurations for electric motors, the latter of which remains clouded for now. This is Tata’s resurrection of classic brands, expected to cash in on three decades of customer loyalty.

