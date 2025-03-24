    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 24 March 2025,18:30 PM IST

            A wrapped test mule of the Tata Sierra EV has been spied testing yet again, with new spy shots giving us a better look. The Sierra EV is set to launch in the coming months.

            Although heavily camouflaged, the Tata Sierra EV had a few visible external elements, which include an upright fascia, square headlamps, wide air dam, flush-fitting door handles, large alloys, and a rear bumper-mounted registration plate holder.

            Tata Sierra EV Side Glass Housing

            We have some details pertaining to the interior of the 2025 Tata Sierra EV. The eSUV will get a new steering wheel, the patent design of which we got an exclusive hands-on. Additional changes include a large touchscreen unit, touch controls for the AC system, fully digital instrument cluster, floating centre console, panoramic sunroof, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

            Tata Sierra EV Rear Fender

            Although the details on functional and technical fronts are limited at present, we expect the electric version to return around 500km range. We anticipate the ICE versions to pack 2.0-litre Kryotec and 1.5-litre T-Gdi turbo petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission systems.

            Image courtesy: Team BHP

