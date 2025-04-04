    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra EV dashboard design leaked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 04 April 2025,14:18 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the Sierra EV, we have obtained the dashboard layout of the production-ready electric SUV.

            While Tata Motors showcased the near-production-spec Sierra EV earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the cabin and interior remained under wraps. Now, the leaked patented design reveals the layout and the features one can expect from the SUV when launched in the coming years.

            The good news is that the final model will have an interior that will look similar to the prototype. This means that it will get a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo, Further, it will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, and aircon vents that will be integrated into the horizontal pattern of the dashboard. It also retains the dashboard-mounted centre speaker and will be offered with a four-seat configuration.

            The technical specifications of the Sierra EV has not been revealed and is expected to be known closer to the launch. Expected to be priced between Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 lakh, it will be positioned above the Curvv EV and will go up against the Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

            Tata Sierra EV
            TataSierra EV ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Sierra EV | Tata Sierra EV

            All Popular Cars