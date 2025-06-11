    Recently Viewed
            Tata Sierra, Avinya, 15 Other Vehicles in Tata Motors 2030 Roadmap

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 11 June 2025,12:00 PM IST

            Tata Motors recently shared their five-year product offensive at an Investor Day 2025 presentation. There are seven new models in the fray, with the overall product count set to reach 15.

            The Tata Sierra is finally set to make ways in a facelifted avatar. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, this SUV will get both ICE and EV powertrains. The Avinya, which was showcased in the yesteryears, will share the same JLR Modular EMA architecture as the Range Rover Discovery Sport, Evoque, and the next-gen Velar.

            Additionally, four more ground-up models will be added to the portfolio, two of which will be ICE, with the other two being EVs. 23 models will receive a proper facelift as well.

