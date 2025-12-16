Tata Sierra Accomplished and Accomplished+ Prices Out

Tata Motors has completed the pricing picture for its Sierra SUV by announcing the ex-showroom figures for its top-end variants. The newly priced Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims are pegged at Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh, respectively, bringing the full pricing range of the Sierra into view.

The Sierra has been one of Tata’s most talked-about launches, blending modern design with a strong feature set and multiple powertrain choices. With the new pricing in place, customers now have a clearer understanding of where the flagship variants sit in the competitive mid-size SUV market.

Both the Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants are equipped with Tata’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with direct injection as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit. While the diesel option is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes, the turbo-petrol is offered exclusively with a six-speed torque-converter automatic. The Accomplished variant also uniquely offers a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a manual transmission, giving buyers an extra entry point at the top end.

In terms of equipment, these flagship trims bring a premium suite of features. Highlights include Level 2 advanced driver-assist systems, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a powered driver seat with memory function, a powered tailgate, heads-up display and Tata’s iRA connected car technology, reinforcing the Sierra’s feature-rich positioning.

The full Sierra range now spans from the base Smart+ trim up to the feature-packed Accomplished+ variant, offering buyers a broad spectrum of choices across price points and feature levels. The introduction of the top-tier pricing completes Tata’s strategy to provide clear and competitive positioning across the SUV’s entire line-up.

