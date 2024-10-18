    Recently Viewed
            Tata scores big on latest BNCAP crash tests

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 18 October 2024,11:13 AM IST

            Tata Motors scored highly in the latest round of BNCAP crash tests. The Curvv, Curvv EV, and the updated Nexon all scored a five-star safety rating, making Tata the first manufacturer to unlock such an achievement with BNCAP. Here are the complete scores.

            Tata Curvv

            The ICE Tata Curvv scored 29.50/32 for adult occupant protection and 43.66/49 for child occupant protection. Subjected to the tests were the diesel MT, petrol DCT and petrol MT. All versions of the Tata Curvv, as standard, get six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ESC, seatbelt reminder and pedestrian protection.

            Tata Curvv Front View

            Tata Curvv EV

            Just like its ICE sibling, The Tata Curvv EV too achieved a five-star safety rating. It scored 30.81 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and an equally high 44.83/49 points for child occupant protection. This safety score is for all versions of the Tata Curvv EV. Like the ICE version, the EV too gets get six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ESC, seatbelt reminder and pedestrian protection as standard equipment across the range.

            Tata Curvv Right Rear Three Quarter

            Tata Nexon

            Finally, Tata’s compact SUV, this time ICE version, scored 29.41/32 in adult occupant protection tests and 43.83/49 for the child occupant protection tests. This test is applicable to all variants of the Tata Nexon in the ICE range. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and three-point seat belts for all occupants.

            Tata Curvv
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV

