Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

Last month, Tata Motors launched the Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions in India, starting at ex-showroom prices of Rs. 25.10 lakh and Rs. 25.75 lakh respectively. Celebrating 27 years of the Safari lineage, the exclusive Stealth Editions are only limited to 2,700 units.

Deliveries of the Safari Stealth Edition have started, with one unit being delivered in Mumbai, as per online sources. Changes for the Stealth Edition include a matte black paint, Stealth logo, and blacked-out 19-inch alloy wheels. Internally, a Carbon Noir theme has been added.

Mechanicals of the Safari Stealth Edition consist of a 2.0-litre diesel motor that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm peak torque. This setup is paired with a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox. There are six and seven-seat configurations offered with the SUV.

