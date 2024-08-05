Tata Punch sales cross the 4 lakh milestone

The Tata Punch has achieved a milestone of 4 lakh unit sales. The micro SUV was launched in October 2021 and was able to achieve it within 34 months of launch.

The Punch hit the 1 lakh milestone in August 2022 whereas the 3 lakh mark was reached in December 2023. Notably, the Punch has scored full five stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

Currently, the Punch is available in 1.2-litre petrol and CNG versions. The former is tuned to produce 87bhp whereas the latter puts out 72bhp. The Punch is also available in electric form in medium and long range with prices starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Out of the total sales, 53 per cent were from petrol variants whereas CNG variants contributed to 33 per cent of the sales. In the micro SUV segment, the Tata Punch rivals the Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Tata | Punch | Tata Punch