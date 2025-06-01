Tata Punch Facelift Spied Testing

Tata Motors is readying a refresh for the Punch micro-SUV. With camouflaged test mules hinting at an imminent launch, the facelift draws heavy inspiration from its electric sibling, the Punch EV.

Inside, the Punch facelift is expected to mirror recent Tata offerings like the Altroz facelift. This means a larger 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a full-digital instrument cluster, and Tata's two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo are anticipated.

On the outside, the Punch facelift will adopt design cues from the Punch EV, featuring a redesigned front fascia with slimmer headlamps, new LED DRLs, and revised front and rear bumpers, along with fresh alloy wheel design.

Under the bonnet, the familiar 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 87hp and 115Nm of torque will be carried over along with a five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. The CNG variant, generating 73.4hp and 103Nm, is also expected to continue.

