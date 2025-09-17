Tata Punch facelift spied again, front LED light bar confirmed

The Tata Punch facelift has been caught in development once more, with new spy images revealing updates to surface ahead of its expected launch in early next year. The test mule, heavily disguised, gives a clearer view of rear styling tweaks and interior refreshes.

On the outside, the Punch facelift is expected to gain a connected LED light bar across the tailgate, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Reverse parking sensors and rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars are also visible in the spy shots. The rear wiper-washer setup looks refreshed as well.

Inside the cabin, the upgrades seem focused on refinement and tech: a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, a freestanding touchscreen, squared-off AC vents, and a driving mode selector behind the gear lever. Dual-tone (black and white) interiors with updated centre console cup-holders and a mix of modern touches are also expected.

Mechanically, the Punch facelift is likely to keep its current engine lineup intact, continuing with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor with manual and AMT gearbox options, along with the existing CNG version.

Source

Tata | Punch facelift | Tata Punch facelift