Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

Tata Motors has confirmed that the facelifted version of the Punch compact SUV will be officially revealed on 13 January, 2026, with the company recently dropping teaser images previewing the updated exterior design. This marks the most significant update for the petrol and CNG-powered Punch since its launch in 2021.

New teaser visuals show the refreshed Punch wearing revised styling elements that give it a more contemporary and refined appearance. At the front, the facelift brings redesigned headlamps, a reworked grille with updated detailing, and a sleeker bumper treatment. The overall face of the Punch appears sharper and more expressive compared to the outgoing model.

From the side, the Punch facelift maintains its compact proportions but adopts a fresh set of alloy wheels that add a more premium touch. The updated profile is complemented by new paint schemes, which Tata is expected to unveil closer to the official launch date. The rear also receives subtle tweaks, including tweaked tail lamp graphics and a redesigned bumper that enhances the SUV’s visual width and stance.

While Tata has focused on surface-level design changes for this update, there are no mechanical revisions planned. The facelifted Punch will continue to be powered by the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine, offered with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The twin cylinder CNG option will also remain in the line-up with the same engine and transmission pairings as before.

