    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 04 January 2026,03:52 PM IST

            Tata Motors has confirmed that the facelifted version of the Punch compact SUV will be officially revealed on 13 January, 2026, with the company recently dropping teaser images previewing the updated exterior design. This marks the most significant update for the petrol and CNG-powered Punch since its launch in 2021.

            New teaser visuals show the refreshed Punch wearing revised styling elements that give it a more contemporary and refined appearance. At the front, the facelift brings redesigned headlamps, a reworked grille with updated detailing, and a sleeker bumper treatment. The overall face of the Punch appears sharper and more expressive compared to the outgoing model.

            Tata Punch Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            From the side, the Punch facelift maintains its compact proportions but adopts a fresh set of alloy wheels that add a more premium touch. The updated profile is complemented by new paint schemes, which Tata is expected to unveil closer to the official launch date. The rear also receives subtle tweaks, including tweaked tail lamp graphics and a redesigned bumper that enhances the SUV’s visual width and stance.

            While Tata has focused on surface-level design changes for this update, there are no mechanical revisions planned. The facelifted Punch will continue to be powered by the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine, offered with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The twin cylinder CNG option will also remain in the line-up with the same engine and transmission pairings as before.

            Tata Punch Facelift
            TataPunch Facelift ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Punch facelift | Tata Punch facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

            Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/04/2026 10:55:26

            This marks the most significant update for the petrol and CNG-powered Punch since its launch in 2021.

            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:56:50

            Renault India has confirmed that its entire passenger vehicle lineup will see a price adjustment effective 1 January 2026, with modest increases expected across select models.

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:49:44

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 17:38:48

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/31/2025 12:24:55

            The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/30/2025 15:41:54

            The price adjustments are being made to align with rising costs and market conditions, and will vary depending on the specific product and variant.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/29/2025 16:43:03

            Tata Motors’ petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari have undergone Global NCAP crash tests, with results showing a contrast in adult and child occupant protection performance.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 58.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI