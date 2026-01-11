    Recently Viewed
            Tata Punch Facelift Revealed: Variants, Features & Colours Ahead of 13 January Launch

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 11 January 2026,08:26 AM IST

            Tata Motors has revealed most of the details of the facelifted Punch ahead of its official launch scheduled for 13 January. The updated micro SUV will receive notable changes across variants, features, interior design, and exterior styling, marking the first major refresh for the Punch since its debut in 2021.

            The Tata Punch facelift will be offered in six variants - Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S. Compared to the outgoing model, Tata has rationalised the lineup while ensuring a stronger feature spread across trims.

            Tata Punch Facelift Rear View

            Starting with the Smart variant, the Punch facelift will now get six airbags, LED headlamps, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitor, and drive modes (Eco and City) as standard, significantly improving safety at the entry level. The Pure variant adds rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, day-night IRVM and rear defogger, while the Pure+ further introduces an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, USB Type-C fast charging and driver seat height adjustment.

            Tata Punch Facelift Dashboard

            The Adventure trim brings several premium additions including a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, auto climate control, push start/stop button, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and styled 15-inch wheels. Moving higher, the Accomplished variant gains 16-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs and tail lamps, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and extended under thigh support for the front seats. The top-spec Accomplished+ S variant is expected to offer features such as an electric sunroof with voice commands, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM and Tata’s connected iRA technology.

            Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch facelift will be offered in six exterior colour options. These include Cyantafic Blue, Caramel Yellow, Bengal Rouge Red, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds Silver, and Pristine White. While some colours have been carried over from Tata’s existing palette, newer shades add freshness to the lineup.

            Tata Punch Facelift Rear Logo

            Mechanically, the Punch facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine and twin cylinder CNG option, while also introducing a new turbo petrol engine on select variants, paired with a six speed manual gearbox. This addition is likely to offer improved performance over the standard petrol unit.

            Prices of the Tata Punch facelift will be announced at launch on 13 January, with bookings expected to open shortly thereafter.

