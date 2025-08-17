Tata Punch EV Gains Two New Colours and Faster Charging

Tata Motors has introduced two new paint options - Supernova Copper and Pure Grey for the Punch EV. These join existing shades like Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, all offered in dual-tone lines with black roofs.

Alongside the visual update, Tata has also enhanced DC fast-charging capabilities specifically for the Long-Range version of the Punch EV. Now, the 35kWh variant can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40minutes using a 50kW (or higher) charger. It can also gain 90 km of range in just 15minutes.

The Punch EV continues to be offered in two powertrain options. The medium-range (25 kWh) and long-range (35 kWh) battery packs. The latter model delivers 121bhp and 190Nm, with a claimed MIDC range of 421km, while the medium-range variant offers 82bhp, and a range 315km.

