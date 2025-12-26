Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

Tata Motors is preparing an updated version of the Punch EV, with the facelift likely to go on sale in the Indian market in 2026. The electric hatchback’s refresh will be its first significant update since launch and is expected to bring visual and feature upgrades, while retaining the familiar hardware and battery options.

The facelift is anticipated to introduce a handful of cosmetic revisions aimed at giving the Punch EV a fresher appearance to stay competitive in the segment. Changes may include revised front and rear styling elements, updated exterior colour options, and potential tweaks to the alloy wheel design. Inside the cabin, Tata is expected to refine the interior with updated upholstery choices and possibly new trim accents to enhance the overall ambience.

On the technology and convenience front, the updated Punch EV may gain additional features and connectivity enhancements, although the core platform and battery capacity are expected to remain unchanged.

Mechanically, the facelifted Punch EV is likely to continue with the same powertrain and battery pack specifications as the outgoing model. This means buyers can expect the same electric motor output and claimed driving range figures, with no significant changes to performance or efficiency anticipated at this stage.

Further details including official images, feature list and pricing are expected to be disclosed closer to the facelifted Punch EV’s launch next year.

