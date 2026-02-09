Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

Tata Motors has released the first official image of the Punch EV facelift, marking the first mid-cycle update for the electric SUV since its launch in 2024. The updated model will be officially launched on 20 February, when prices and detailed specifications will be announced.

The teaser image introduces a fresh yellow exterior shade, adding a new option to the existing colour palette. Visually, the facelift brings subtle yet noticeable changes. The earlier horizontal black applique on the front bumper has been removed, giving the nose a cleaner and more body-coloured appearance. The alloy wheels feature a new design, while the lighting setup including LED DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and fog lamps has been retained. Borrowing cues from the recently updated ICE Punch, the EV is also expected to get connected LED tail lamps and a revised rear spoiler. Overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged.

While Tata is yet to reveal the cabin, feature upgrades are on the cards. The Punch EV facelift is expected to offer a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based climate controls, electric sunroof, wireless charger, and a dual-tone interior theme.

No changes are anticipated to the powertrain. The Punch EV is likely to continue with the existing 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack options, offering claimed ranges of 315km and 421km respectively. More details on variants, features, and pricing will be confirmed at the launch later this month.

Tata | Punch EV Facelift | Tata Punch EV Facelift