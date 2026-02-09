    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 09 February 2026,08:55 AM IST

            Tata Motors has released the first official image of the Punch EV facelift, marking the first mid-cycle update for the electric SUV since its launch in 2024. The updated model will be officially launched on 20 February, when prices and detailed specifications will be announced.

            The teaser image introduces a fresh yellow exterior shade, adding a new option to the existing colour palette. Visually, the facelift brings subtle yet noticeable changes. The earlier horizontal black applique on the front bumper has been removed, giving the nose a cleaner and more body-coloured appearance. The alloy wheels feature a new design, while the lighting setup including LED DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and fog lamps has been retained. Borrowing cues from the recently updated ICE Punch, the EV is also expected to get connected LED tail lamps and a revised rear spoiler. Overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged.

            While Tata is yet to reveal the cabin, feature upgrades are on the cards. The Punch EV facelift is expected to offer a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based climate controls, electric sunroof, wireless charger, and a dual-tone interior theme.

            No changes are anticipated to the powertrain. The Punch EV is likely to continue with the existing 25kWh and 35kWh battery pack options, offering claimed ranges of 315km and 421km respectively. More details on variants, features, and pricing will be confirmed at the launch later this month.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift
            TataPunch EV Facelift ₹ 9.99 - 14.50 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Punch EV Facelift | Tata Punch EV Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/09/2026 08:55:39

            The updated model will be officially launched on 20 February, when prices and detailed specifications will be announced.

            Mercedes-Benz V-Class Set to Launch in India on 3 March

            Mercedes-Benz V-Class Set to Launch in India on 3 March

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/06/2026 10:47:39

            The announcement comes ahead of deliveries, which are expected to begin shortly after the official launch.

            2026 Hyundai i20 Range Now Starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakh

            2026 Hyundai i20 Range Now Starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/06/2026 08:20:11

            Hyundai Motor India has announced a revision in the pricing and feature distribution of the i20 hatchback, making the model more accessible to buyers.

            Volkswagen Opens Tayron R-Line Pre-Bookings in India

            Volkswagen Opens Tayron R-Line Pre-Bookings in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/05/2026 19:12:10

            Enthusiasts can now reserve the flagship seven-seater for a token amount of Rs. 51,000 through showrooms and online channels.

            Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

            Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/04/2026 11:14:54

            Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its Indian debut in April 2026, marking an important expansion of the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the country.

            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/03/2026 12:49:38

            BMW India has expanded the X3 portfolio with the introduction of a new top-end variant, the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Bookings are open ahead of a price announcement scheduled for 16 February.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Launch Window Confirmed

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Launch Window Confirmed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/02/2026 20:13:12

            The EV is expected to be launched in this month, with deliveries beginning soon after its official debut.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Tata Punch EV Facelift

            Tata Punch EV Facelift

            ₹ 9.99 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI