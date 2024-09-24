    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 24 September 2024,15:08 PM IST

            Tata Motors gave a significant update to the Nexon range today with the addition of multiple iterations, alongside the price reveal. The sub-four-metre SUV gets a new CNG version, Red Dark Edition in the EV version, and a larger battery pack option in the electric avatar.

            Starting with the Nexon CNG, it is the country’s first turbocharged petrol engine paired with a CNG kit. The prices of this version, which is available across eight variants, start at Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nexon the model to have the widest choice of powertrains in India, including petrol, diesel, EV, and now, CNG. Compared to the petrol state of tune, the CNG version is down on power by 19bhp, while the torque remains the same at 170Nm.

            Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

            Next up is the Nexon EV Red Dark Edition. It gets cosmetic updates inside out such as the Carbon Black body colour, Jet Black wheels, ‘#Dark’ badge, Charcoal Grey roof-rails, and multiple glossy black inserts. Inside, it features red seats, exclusive UI and UX graphics, and a panoramic sunroof, with the latter being a segment-first feature. This derivative can be yours for Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

            Tata has also launched a bigger 45kWh battery pack for the Nexon EV, with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker claims a faster charging speed and a range of 489km on a single full charge. Using a 60kW charger, the battery can be juiced up from 10-80 per cent in 40 minutes, or provide a range of 130km in 15 minutes of charge.

            Tata Nexon
            TataNexon ₹ 8.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

