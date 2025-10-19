    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon gets Level 1 ADAS and New Red Dark Edition; Prices Start at Rs. 12.44 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 19 October 2025,03:09 PM IST

            Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with two major updates. The addition of Level 1 ADAS features and the launch of the Red Dark Edition range. Prices for the Nexon Red Dark Edition start at Rs. 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ADAS-equipped Fearless+ PS DCT variant is priced at Rs. 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The ADAS is now available only with the 1.2-litre GDi turbo-petrol DCT variant, producing 118bhp and 170Nm. This new suite is the same as the one seen in the Nexon EV and includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Centering System, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

            The ADAS-equipped variant also comes loaded with features such as dual digital screens, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, and a full LED lighting package.

            Alongside, Tata has also launched the Red Dark Edition range, available across all powertrains — petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric. The special edition sports an Atlas Black exterior, a #DARK mascot with red lettering, and piano black elements on the grille surround, roof rails, and skid plates.

            Inside, the cabin features a Granite Black theme with red accents, diamond-quilted red leatherette ventilated front seats, contrast red stitching, and #DARK-embroidered headrests.

            Tata Nexon
            TataNexon ₹ 7.32 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

            All Popular Cars