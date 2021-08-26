Tata Nexon EV with more power in the works; details leaked

A new document leaked on the web suggests that Tata Motors is working on increasing the power output of the Nexon EV. The updated model is likely to be launched in the country soon.

As seen in the leaked image, the updated Tata Nexon EV will produce a power output of 134bhp, a hike of 7bhp. The car will continue to source power from the same 30.2kWh battery and hence we expect all other numbers to remain the same.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon Ev is propelled by a 30.2kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. Back in June 2021, the company updated the model by giving it a new set of alloy wheels and the latest update for the infotainment system, details of which are available here.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently offered in four variants that include, XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and XZ+ Lux Dark Edition. The latter is the most recent addition to the model’s line-up, and you can read all about it here.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards

