Tata Nexon EV showcased: Explained in detail

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 19 December 2019, 18:42 PM

Tata Motors has showcased the electric version of its popular selling Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon EV is available in three variants - XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two-tone colour options) and XM (in single tone). The electric vehicle will be offered in three colour options – teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white. Bookings for the Nexon EV will begin tomorrow for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The electric compact SUV will be launched in India in January 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 to Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV is equipped with a 127bhp permanent-magnet AC motor which is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor produces 245Nm of torque which enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The battery pack meets IP67 standards which makes it dust and waterproof. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV offers a driving range of more than 300kms. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV can replenish 80 per cent of battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15amp plug point. The vehicle gets two drive mode options – Drive and Sport. Additionally, the vehicle gets smart tech features like regenerative braking, smart regen with creep feature and hill ascent and descent assist function.

The Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language. The electric vehicle’s fascia features a sporty central grille with signature tri-arrows, wide grille with signature Humanity Line running from lamp to lamp. As for the interior, the Nexon EV features a seven-inch Harman infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The electric compact SUV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. Moreover, the ZConnect app enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features.