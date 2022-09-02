  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 02 September 2022,11:23 AM IST

            Tata Motors has launched new Jet Edition models of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in India with prices starting at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the recently launched Safari, Harrier, and Nexon Jet Editions, the Nexon EV Prime and Max trims also come with new exterior and interior colour schemes.

            The Jet Edition Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max feature a new Starlight exterior paint job comprising Earthy Bronze body and Platinum Silver roof colours. Further, the 16-inch alloy wheels get a Jet Black finish, while the closed-off grille and Tata’s signature humanity line feature Piano Black paint. Besides this, along with ‘#JET’ badges on the fender, the Nexon EV twins also come with Satin Granite Black beltline and Granite Black roof rails.

            Tata Nexon EV Prime Wheel

            Inside, Tata offers a fresh two-tone scheme in the form of Oyster White and Granite Black cabin. Whereas the dashboard and door panel feature a Techno-Steel Bronze finish. Additionally, the brand has bestowed it with leatherette seat upholstery in Oyster White with decorative stitching in Bronze. Notably, the front seat headrest also comes with embroidered ‘#JET’ lettering.

            Tata Nexon EV Prime Dashboard

            Like the combustion-powered Nexon Jet Edition, the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max Jet Edition models are outfitted with a wireless charging pad. Other features include an electric sunroof, air purifier with AQI display, cooled front seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-level regenerative braking (0, 1, 2, 3), and connected car technology with smartwatch integration.

            While the Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh battery producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque, the Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5kWh unit that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Not to mention, the EV Prime and EV Max provide an ARAI-certified travel range of 312km and 427km, respectively.

            Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the new Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition models are as mentioned below:

            Nexon EV Prime XZ+ Lux Jet Edition — Rs 17.50 lakh

            Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition — Rs 19.54 lakh

            Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition (7.2kW AC Type-2 fast charger) — Rs 20.04 lakh

            Tata Nexon EV Max
            Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 18.34 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV Max | Tata Nexon EV Max | Tata Nexon EV Prime | Nexon EV Prime

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh

            Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/02/2022 11:23:29

            Tata offers new exterior and interior paint scheme with Jet Edition Nexon EV Prime and Max trims.

            Renault launches limited-edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid in India

            Renault launches limited-edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/01/2022 17:39:01

            Renault will commence bookings for the limited-edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid on 2 September, 2022.

            2022 Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.39 lakh

            2022 Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.39 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/01/2022 11:43:28

            Kia Sonet X Line is available in two powertrain options.

            Updated 2022 MG Gloster launched in India

            Updated 2022 MG Gloster launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat08/31/2022 11:23:12

            The feature list has been updated

            2022 MG Gloster launched in India — Everything you need to know

            2022 MG Gloster launched in India — Everything you need to know

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/31/2022 19:35:44

            The 2022 MG Gloster gets over 75 i-Smart 2.0 connected car features.

            Mahindra looking at delivery 7000 units of the Scorpio-N within 10 days

            Mahindra looking at delivery 7000 units of the Scorpio-N within 10 days

            By Desirazu Venkat08/30/2022 21:55:53

            It was launched on June 27 in India

            New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

            New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat08/30/2022 21:29:01

            Two trim levels with one petrol engine

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            ₹ 3.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            MG Gloster

            MG Gloster

            ₹ 32.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q3

            Audi Q3

            ₹ 44.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

            ₹ 2.45 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            ₹ 3.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars