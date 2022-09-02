Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh

Tata Motors has launched new Jet Edition models of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in India with prices starting at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the recently launched Safari, Harrier, and Nexon Jet Editions, the Nexon EV Prime and Max trims also come with new exterior and interior colour schemes.

The Jet Edition Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max feature a new Starlight exterior paint job comprising Earthy Bronze body and Platinum Silver roof colours. Further, the 16-inch alloy wheels get a Jet Black finish, while the closed-off grille and Tata’s signature humanity line feature Piano Black paint. Besides this, along with ‘#JET’ badges on the fender, the Nexon EV twins also come with Satin Granite Black beltline and Granite Black roof rails.

Inside, Tata offers a fresh two-tone scheme in the form of Oyster White and Granite Black cabin. Whereas the dashboard and door panel feature a Techno-Steel Bronze finish. Additionally, the brand has bestowed it with leatherette seat upholstery in Oyster White with decorative stitching in Bronze. Notably, the front seat headrest also comes with embroidered ‘#JET’ lettering.

Like the combustion-powered Nexon Jet Edition, the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max Jet Edition models are outfitted with a wireless charging pad. Other features include an electric sunroof, air purifier with AQI display, cooled front seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-level regenerative braking (0, 1, 2, 3), and connected car technology with smartwatch integration.

While the Nexon EV Prime is powered by a 30.2kWh battery producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque, the Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5kWh unit that generates 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Not to mention, the EV Prime and EV Max provide an ARAI-certified travel range of 312km and 427km, respectively.

Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the new Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition models are as mentioned below:

Nexon EV Prime XZ+ Lux Jet Edition — Rs 17.50 lakh

Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition — Rs 19.54 lakh

Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux Jet Edition (7.2kW AC Type-2 fast charger) — Rs 20.04 lakh

