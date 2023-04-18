Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 19.04 lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India with prices starting from Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dark Edition of the SUV is offered in two variants, namely the XZ+ Lux and the XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The latter is priced at Rs. 19.54 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes draped in the Midnight Black paint scheme and rides on 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. However, being an EV, one can see blue accents on the front bumper, lower grille, and rear bumper. Moreover, it gets tri-arrow DRLs and LED taillamps, projector headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a dark black interior theme with blue accents. It now sports dark-themed leatherette door trims and upholstery with tri-arrow perforations in EV blue stitches. However, the biggest change is the addition of the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it also gets an HD rearview camera and voice assistant in six regional languages with 180+ voice commands.

Mechanically, no changes have been made to the SUV’s powertrain. The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition continues to source its power from a 40.5kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 453km on a single, fully charged battery and can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in under nine seconds. It also supports a DC fast charger that helps the battery to charge from zero to 80 per cent in over 50 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Nexon EV Max | Tata Nexon EV Max