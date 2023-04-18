    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 19.04 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 18 April 2023,11:40 AM IST

            Tata Motors has officially launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India with prices starting from Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dark Edition of the SUV is offered in two variants, namely the XZ+ Lux and the XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The latter is priced at Rs. 19.54 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

            Tata Nexon EV Max Front Row Seats

            The Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition comes draped in the Midnight Black paint scheme and rides on 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. However, being an EV, one can see blue accents on the front bumper, lower grille, and rear bumper. Moreover, it gets tri-arrow DRLs and LED taillamps, projector headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails. 

            Tata Nexon EV Max Infotainment System

            Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a dark black interior theme with blue accents. It now sports dark-themed leatherette door trims and upholstery with tri-arrow perforations in EV blue stitches. However, the biggest change is the addition of the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it also gets an HD rearview camera and voice assistant in six regional languages with 180+ voice commands. 

            Tata Nexon EV Max Dashboard

            Mechanically, no changes have been made to the SUV’s powertrain. The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition continues to source its power from a 40.5kWh battery pack that feeds the motor to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 453km on a single, fully charged battery and can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in under nine seconds. It also supports a DC fast charger that helps the battery to charge from zero to 80 per cent in over 50 minutes. 

            Tata Nexon EV Max
            Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV Max | Tata Nexon EV Max

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Tiago EV in 4 months

            Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Tiago EV in 4 months

            By Haji Chakralwale05/08/2023 15:49:49

            Tata Motors has achieved a delivery milestone with its entry-level electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. In less than four months, the carmaker has delivered 10,000 Tiago EVs across the country, making it the fastest electric vehicle to achieve this milestone.

            Hyundai Exter bookings open ahead of launch in India

            Hyundai Exter bookings open ahead of launch in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/08/2023 12:35:01

            Customers can book the Hyundai Exter for Rs. 11,000 across five variants and nine colours.

            BMW X1 gets a new sDrive18i M Sport variant

            BMW X1 gets a new sDrive18i M Sport variant

            By Haji Chakralwale05/05/2023 15:37:12

            BMW India has introduced a new variant called the sDrive18i M Sport in the X1 lineup. This new variant of the crossover is priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in a petrol engine and sits above the sDrive 19i X Line variant in the X1 range.

            Audi India begins local production of Q3 and Q3 Sportback

            Audi India begins local production of Q3 and Q3 Sportback

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/04/2023 17:40:34

            Previously, both models were brought into the country via the CBU route.

            Skoda Kodiaq gets BS6 2 update; prices start at Rs. 37.99 lakh

            Skoda Kodiaq gets BS6 2 update; prices start at Rs. 37.99 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale05/05/2023 15:11:44

            Skoda India has launched the BS6 Phase 2 updated Kodiaq in the country at a starting price of Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s powertrain now complies with the new BS6 2 and RDE emission norms. It is available in three variants, namely, Style, Sportline, and L&K.

            Citroen C3 Turbo relaunched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.28 lakh

            Citroen C3 Turbo relaunched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.28 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/04/2023 14:04:32

            The update also marks the entry of the Shine variant in the turbo range.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now dearer by up to Rs. 60,000

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now dearer by up to Rs. 60,000

            By Haji Chakralwale05/04/2023 15:07:27

            Toyota India has revised the prices of its popular mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV is now expensive by up to Rs. 60,000 in the country. It is offered in four variants and three powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid, and CNG.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            BMW X3 M40i

            BMW X3 M40i

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

            Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            MG Comet EV

            MG Comet EV

            ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus RX

            Lexus RX

            ₹ 95.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus S

            Lamborghini Urus S

            ₹ 4.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars