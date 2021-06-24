Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 24 June 2021,21:57 PM IST

      Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV on the same lines as the ICE Nexon SUV. The carmaker has introduced a new five-spoke design for the 16-inch wheels. Also, the physical buttons below the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system are now removed for a simple ‘Nexon’ branding. Interestingly, the prices for the eSUV remains unchanged after the aforementioned updates. 

      Dashboard

      Last month, the ICE Nexon received the same set of changes along with the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue exterior shade. The Nexon EV continues to be offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The Nexon EV gets features like an electric sunroof, an eight-speaker Harman stereo system, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a reverse parking camera.

      The Nexon EV sources power from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack producing 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. It currently rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in the electric SUV segment.

      Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 21:57:09

      Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/24/2021 14:00:59

      BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India at Rs 62.90 lakh

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      By Jay Shah06/23/2021 19:44:50

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      By Jay Shah06/22/2021 22:01:41

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:53:21

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      By Jay Shah06/21/2021 18:34:19

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      By Jay Shah06/20/2021 12:58:09

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      ₹ 2.17 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      BMW 5 Series facelift India launch confirmed for 24 June

      4 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      14 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      15 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      16 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      18 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      19 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News