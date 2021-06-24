Tata Nexon EV gets updated infotainment system and new design for alloy wheels

Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV on the same lines as the ICE Nexon SUV. The carmaker has introduced a new five-spoke design for the 16-inch wheels. Also, the physical buttons below the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system are now removed for a simple ‘Nexon’ branding. Interestingly, the prices for the eSUV remains unchanged after the aforementioned updates.

Last month, the ICE Nexon received the same set of changes along with the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue exterior shade. The Nexon EV continues to be offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The Nexon EV gets features like an electric sunroof, an eight-speaker Harman stereo system, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a reverse parking camera.

The Nexon EV sources power from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack producing 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-certified range of 312km. It currently rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in the electric SUV segment.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV