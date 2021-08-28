Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

Tata Motors has presented the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL. Launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is currently the largest-selling electric SUV in India.

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds and has an ARAI-certified range of 312kms in a single charge. The model is available in five variants that include XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark.

Tata Motors is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India. Its eMobility ecosystem, called the 'Tata uniEVerse', offers a range of solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Finance, and Croma, in an effort to build an EV infrastructure.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards

