Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 28 August 2021,13:55 PM IST

      Tata Motors has presented the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL. Launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is currently the largest-selling electric SUV in India.

      The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds and has an ARAI-certified range of 312kms in a single charge. The model is available in five variants that include XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark.

      Tata Motors is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India. Its eMobility ecosystem, called the 'Tata uniEVerse', offers a range of solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Finance, and Croma, in an effort to build an EV infrastructure.

      Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/28/2021 13:55:53

      Tata Motors has presented the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL.

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/27/2021 22:14:55

      Prices for select variants of the Tata Nexon EV have been increased. The model is expected to receive a bump in the power output soon.

      Jeep reveals the seven-seater Commander; likely to arrive in India by early 2022

      Jeep reveals the seven-seater Commander; likely to arrive in India by early 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/27/2021 16:07:19

      Jeep has introduced the seven-seater Commander globally. Based on the Compass platform, the Commander is likely to debut in India at the beginning of 2022.

      Tata Nexon EV with more power in the works; details leaked

      Tata Nexon EV with more power in the works; details leaked

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/26/2021 23:31:40

      Tata Motors is believed to be working on an update for the Nexon EV's powertrain. We expect the updated model to be introduced in India soon.

      Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

      Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/25/2021 23:16:17

      Maruti Suzuki has begun working on the 2022 Baleno. The heavily updated model is likely to be launched in India in the coming months.

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      By Jay Shah08/25/2021 16:58:53

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/24/2021 23:36:44

      Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun have commenced. The model will be launched in the country late next month.

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra XUV300

      Mahindra XUV300

      ₹ 7.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Eeco

      Maruti Suzuki Eeco

      ₹ 4.08 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

      Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

      ₹ 8.51 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda City

      Honda City

      ₹ 9.33 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Land Rover Range Rover

      Land Rover Range Rover

      ₹ 2.11 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars