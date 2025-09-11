    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV 45 Launched With ADAS From Rs. 17.29 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 11 September 2025,11:12 AM IST

            Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV 45 with new variants and features, including the introduction of ADAS tech. The prices for the updated range start at Rs. 17.29 lakh, (ex-showroom).

            The new Empowered +A 45 variant is priced at Rs. 17.29 lakh, while the Dark Edition and Red Dark cost Rs. 17.49 lakh, each. All models are equipped with Level 2 ADAS, which brings functions such as traffic sign recognition, lane centering, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with pedestrian/cyclist/car detection, autonomous emergency braking, and high beam assist.

            Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

            Along with ADAS, the SUV now gets rear window sunshades and ambient lighting. The Dark Edition further adds an all-black theme with blacked-out exteriors, leatherette seats, exclusive graphics, and custom UI/UX for the 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen and similar-sized instrument cluster.

            The Nexon EV continues with a C75 range of 350–370 km (real-world estimate) and supports fast charging (20 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, 150km range in 15 minutes). Other key features include a panoramic sunroof, Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging tech, and a lifetime HV battery warranty for the first owner.

            Tata Nexon EV
            TataNexon EV ₹ 12.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

