Tata Nexon CNG to be offered with 2 gearboxes

Tata Motors previously showcased the Nexon CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier in January. Now, the automaker is all set to launch the CNG-powered SUV. Our dealer sources confirm that the Nexon CNG will be available with two gearbox options.

The Nexon CNG will make use of the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine. However, the 118bhp generated with the petrol guise will be detuned in the CNG iteration. The gearbox options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Besides the alternate fuel option, the Nexon CNG will look similar and also share the same feature list as its petrol counterpart. With this, the Nexon will be the only SUV in the compact segment to be available with petrol, diesel, CNG and an electric powertrain.

Once launched, the Nexon CNG will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon