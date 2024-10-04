Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

Offered in eight variants

Prices start at Rs. 8.99 lakh

Tata Motors recently launched the CNG powertrain for its most popular SUV, the Nexon. The compact SUV, in this guise, can be had in eight variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. Now, post its launch, the Nexon CNG has started reaching showrooms across the country.

The CNG-powered Nexon is being offered in Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ S variants. The latter is possibly the most feature-equipped CNG-powered SUV with a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, 360-degree surround camera, eight speakers, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, the Nexon CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, making it the first-ever SUV in the country to get a turbocharged petrol+CNG option with a six-speed manual transmission. In this state of tune, the Nexon CNG churns out 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Moreover, due to the twin CNG cylinder tank technology, the CNG versions of the Nexon get a usable boot space of 321 litres.

Currently, the only direct rival to the Nexon CNG is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, which has a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.29 lakh.

