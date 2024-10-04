    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 04 October 2024,19:06 PM IST

            • Offered in eight variants
            • Prices start at Rs. 8.99 lakh

            Tata Motors recently launched the CNG powertrain for its most popular SUV, the Nexon. The compact SUV, in this guise, can be had in eight variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. Now, post its launch, the Nexon CNG has started reaching showrooms across the country.

            Tata Nexon Open Boot/Trunk

            The CNG-powered Nexon is being offered in Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ S variants. The latter is possibly the most feature-equipped CNG-powered SUV with a large 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, 360-degree surround camera, eight speakers, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

            Tata Nexon Instrument Cluster

            Mechanically, the Nexon CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, making it the first-ever SUV in the country to get a turbocharged petrol+CNG option with a six-speed manual transmission. In this state of tune, the Nexon CNG churns out 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Moreover, due to the twin CNG cylinder tank technology, the CNG versions of the Nexon get a usable boot space of 321 litres.

            Currently, the only direct rival to the Nexon CNG is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, which has a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.29 lakh.

            Source

            Tata Nexon
            TataNexon ₹ 8.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

            Tata Nexon CNG starts reaching showrooms across India

            By Haji Chakralwale10/04/2024 19:06:56

            The newly launched Tata Nexon CNG has started to arrive at dealerships across country.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx logs 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes

            Mahindra Thar Roxx logs 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes

            By Jay Shah10/04/2024 17:25:10

            The Mahindra Thar Roxx garners over 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes.

            2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices remain unchanged at Rs. 5.99 lakh

            2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices remain unchanged at Rs. 5.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/04/2024 15:37:37

            The Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 has been launched at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Kia launches Carnival and EV9 in India

            Kia launches Carnival and EV9 in India

            By Desirazu Venkat10/03/2024 22:21:34

            The Carnival and EV9 have been launched as top-of-the-lines models for India

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 14:59:14

            The images of Nissan Magnite facelift have leaked before the official launch

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 11:13:11

            Citroen C3 Automatic variant launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 10:14:45

            Mahindra Thar 4x4 variants now offered with mocha brown interior theme.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 1.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross

            Citroen Aircross

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars