Tata Nexon CNG launch timeline for India confirmed

Tata Motors currently caters to a wide audience, be it the cars themselves, the variant and colour options, or the powertrains. The Nexon is one such product, offered in as many as 99 versions, and this range is set to cross the century mark soon.

Tata has officially confirmed the timeline of the Nexon CNG’s arrival in the Indian market. The sub-four-metre SUV, which is currently offered with petrol, diesel, and EV powertrains, will be joined by a CNG variant in September this year.

Notably, the Tata Nexon CNG will be the first turbo-petrol CNG car to be launched in India. All current offerings are powered by a naturally aspirated petrol motor. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year in the near-production form, the Nexon CNG will benefit from Tata’s twin CNG cylinder technology, a feature that is currently offered on other models from the stable such as the Punch, Tiago, and the Tigor.

Powering the Nexon CNG will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine developing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. The carmaker has not released the specifications of the CNG mode at the moment. Apart from a five-speed manual unit, we expect an AMT unit to also be offered at launch.

