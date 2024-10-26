Tata Nexon benefits from panoramic sunroof

With the recently launched Nexon CNG, Tata Motors introduced panoramic sunroof for its variants. Now, the carmaker has made the bigger sunroof available for the top-spec petrol and diesel variants of the SUV.

The Fearless trim now gets voice assisted panoramic sunroof along with other features such as a digital instrument cluster, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cooled front seats, electronic parking brake, wireless charger, air purifier, and JBL sound system.

The Nexon remains the only car in the segment to be offered in petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric powertrains. The price difference between the equivalent sunroof and non-sunroof variants ranges up to Rs. 60,000.

