Tata Motors unveils Altroz i-CNG at Auto Expo 2023

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Saturday 14 January 2023,00:43 AM IST

            Tata Motors showcased the i-CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle does not get any cosmetic upgrades and the update is limited to the addition of an i- CNG kit. The company is yet to announce the prices for the Altroz i-CNG. 

            The Indian automaker showcased the vehicle in the Opulent Red body colour option. The technical details are not known for now. That said, mechanically the vehicle will be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. However, the power output figures in the CNG variant are likely to be different.

            The company also showcased the Punch i-CNG version at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 and you can learn more about it here. Apart from this, Tata Motors also showcased the Altroz Racer at the ongoing motor show. More details on the pricing and variant details of the Altroz i-CNG will be known in the days to come. 

            Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

            All Popular Cars