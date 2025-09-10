    Recently Viewed
            Tata Motors to Pass on Full GST Reduction Benefit to Customers

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 10 September 2025,12:35 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced that it will fully transfer the benefits of the recent GST reduction on passenger vehicles to its customers. The revised prices will come into effect from 22 September, coinciding with the new GST slab implementation.

            Tata Front View

            From hatchbacks to SUVs, the price reduction will vary depending on the model. The Tiago will see cuts of up to Rs. 75,000, the Tigor up to Rs. 80,000, while the Altroz will benefit by as much as Rs. 1.10 lakh. Compact SUV buyers will get up to Rs. 85,000 off on the Punch and as much as Rs. 1.55 lakh off on the Nexon. The recently introduced Curvv will get relief of up to Rs. 65,000, whereas the larger SUVs, Harrier and Safari, will be cheaper by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh and Rs. 1.45 lakh, respectively.

            Tata Right Front Three Quarter

            According to the company, this move is aimed at making personal mobility more accessible and will span its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs. Commenting on the development, Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that the decision aligns with the government’s vision and the brand’s customer-first approach, further boosting affordability across segments.

            Tata

