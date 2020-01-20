Tata Motors to launch Nexon facelift in India on 22 January

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 20 January 2020, 11:15 AM

The Tata Nexon facelift will be launched in India on 22 January. Details regarding the launch were shared by the company on their social media channels. The Altroz premium hatchback will also be launched in the country on the same day.

Previously leaked information also revealed that the facelifted Tata Nexon could be offered with BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The model may be available in six colours with a contrast coloured roof.

Tata Nexon facelift India launch details

Bookings for the BS6 Tata Nexon facelift began last week for an amount of Rs 10,000. The model was recently spotted during a TVC shoot, fitted with a sunroof. The leaked variant wise feature list misses out on the feature, hinting that it might be a dealer level accessory.