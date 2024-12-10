Tata Motors to hike car prices from January 2025

Tata Motors is all set to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle lineup by up to 3 per cent. The ex-showroom prices will be applicable from January 2025 and will vary depending on model and variant.

Concurrently, other OEMs including Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, MG, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi will also hike the prices of their models from the new year.

At the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Tata Motors will showcase the Harrier EV and the production-sped Sierra EV. It is also expected to launch new variants and special editions of the recently launched Tata Curvv.

Tata