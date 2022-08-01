  • location
            Tata Motors sells 47,505 units in July 2022

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 01 August 2022,21:19 PM IST

            -Massive growth for EV portfolio

            -Punch leads the charts for ICE-powered vehicles 

            Tata Motors sold 47,505 units in July 2022 as compared to 30,185 units in July 2021 resulting in a growth of 57 per cent. Out of this, 43,483 units were from their ICE range while 4,022 units were from their EV portfolio. In the corresponding period last year, they sold 29,581 units and 604 units of ICE vehicles and EVs, respectively. 

            In the ICE portfolio, it was the Punch compact SUV that led the charge with 11,007 units. It is a massive number considering that the Punch has been on sale only since October 2021. Further, their CNG range comprising the Tigor and Tiago saw sales of 5,293 units. As expected, SUV sales comprised 64 per cent of their total number. 

            On the commercial vehicle front, Tata sold 34,154 units as compared to 23,848 units in July 2021, thus resulting in a growth of 43 per cent. Tata’s total domestic sales (passenger and commercial vehicles) stood at 78,978 units as compared to 51,981 units in July 2021. This has resulted in year-on-year growth of 52 per cent. 

               

