Tata Motors’ Sales Plummet in February 2025: 9 Per Cent YoY Decline

Tata Motors’ combined domestic and international sales in February 2025 stood at 79,344 vehicles, as opposed to 86,406 vehicles in February 2024. These figures include both passenger and commercial vehicles. Tata sold 46,811 cars (including EVs) in the passenger segment in February 2025, and 51,321 cars in February 2024. This is a 9 per cent YoY decline.

The first quarter of every calendar year is a rough road for automakers, and Tata Motors is no exception. This happens primarily because of year-end discounts, a time when the majority of the buyers would make their purchase.

Tata Motors’ current bestsellers are the Punch, Nexon, and the Curvv, followed by the Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, and the Safari line-up. The Harrier EV and the Sierra will be introduced soon, with launch events probable in the later half of 2025.

